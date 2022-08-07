Group Sends Important Message to Buhari, Governors Over Strike, Insecurity

The issue of insecurity in the southeast must be addressed by Muhammadu Buhari and state governors, a group has insisted

Going further, the group, Igbo World Union, through its President-General, Dr. Mishak Nnanta, said Nigeria is a blessed country

Dr. Nnanta also accused southeast governors of not wanting to work together for the common good of the region

President Muhammdu Buhari and state governors of Igbo extraction have been urged to sit up and address insecurity and the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities rocking the country.

Source: Facebook

“In what happens in Nigeria, it seems that of Abia State is worst. In the Igbo parts, it seems the state governments don’t want to put themselves together to speak and act with one accord and get the forward plans that will benefit the people in terms of security.”

“Today, the Yorubas and Amotekun are pulling weight and capturing those that go into their forests. But in the Igbo parts, where do you see Ebubeagu (a southeastern security outfit)? It seems we don’t see the lion we named. It is good we jointly acquire what will have to protect ourselves. It looks as if we are empty-handed in the bush.”

On if the administration of Buhari at the federal level and Ikpeazu at the state level are doing enough in terms of security, Nnanta said, “Buhari is trying as a President but his effort is not enough as he has the power to use the military to fight insecurity. If any security agency is not doing well, he should make some changes to enable him to fight insecurity. When people are kidnapped, abductors use the phone to make contacts for ransom. We are being told that the security agencies can track people’s businesses, internet fraudsters and others. Why can’t they track the kidnappers?

“When the ransom is to be dropped, the police at the junction will allegedly collect their own. Where the ransom is being taken to is not the spirit world, but where human beings live. Why can’t we use the jets and kill these people? It looks somehow. The President should sit up in terms of security which is now out of hands to save Nigerian masses. We are all confined.”

Similarly, in Abia State, Nnanta noted, “Governor Ikpeazu should sit up to enable the state look into security issues before it is too late, especially with the formation of home security ministry and the existence of other security outfits in the state. Otherwise, with the prevalent insecurity like in Umunneochi/Isuikwuator areas, there might not be an election in Abia State.”

Source: Legit.ng