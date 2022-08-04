A religious group known as the Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACN) has announced the decision to issue identification cards to clerics in Nigeria

Onitsha, Anambra - The Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACN) has completed plans to start issuing identification numbers to all Christian clerics in the country.

According to The Punch, the group maintained that the decision became necessary as some persons in bishopric regalia appeared at the All Progressives Congress (APC) unveiled the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

This was influenced by the reactions and embarrassment the development caused the Christian Association of Nigeria. It began to issue identification numbers to clergies in Nigeria for proper identification.

The national coordinator and secretary of the CACN, Alpha Ikpeama and Joseph Ajujungwa, said this on Wednesday, August 4, in a press statement they made available to journalists in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The statement added that the exercise would be done in conjunction with the Bible Family Christian Media.

Christian group defends issuance of identification numbers to clerics

They argued that professional bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association and native doctors have identification numbers, saying the clerics should have too.

“All the professional bodies, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association, even the native doctors are being identified with identification numbers, CACN, therefore, call on all concerned bodies to cooperate with the clergies and the Bible Media to actualise this noble mission which would be done under each Christian bloc, while a six-month period would be given for accomplishing the same,” the statement read in part.

