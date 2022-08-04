The federal government has explained why it approved the sum of N1.14bn for the purchase of vehicles for Niger Republic

According to the government on Wednesday, August 3, the decision was in line with Nigeria's age-long policy of helping neighbouring countries

The minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, said President Buhari has the responsibility to access situations and make decisions, even if Nigerians have the right to ask questions

Abuja - It is not rumour that the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the sum of N1.14 billion for the purchase of vehicles for Niger Republic.

During the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, August 3, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed the expenditure, The Cable reports.

The federal government said the decision was in line with its policy (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Mrs. Ahmed explained that the disbursement of the fund was to enhance the capacity to protect the country as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.

According to the minister, the decision of the Nigerian government is in line with its policy of assisting neighbouring countries.

She went on to state that although Nigerians have the right to question the move, it behoves President Buhari to assess the situation and make the right decisions on behalf of the nation.

Her words:

“Let me just say that over time, Nigeria has had to support its neighbours, especially the immediate neighbours to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had assisted the Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad.

“The president makes an assessment as to what is required based on the request of their presidents. Such requests are approved, and interventions were provided."

Source: Legit.ng