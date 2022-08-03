The nearly-completed Ebonyi State Governors Lodge in Abuja has angered indigenes of the southeast state

An attempt by Governor Dave Umahi's media aide to show off the building was condemned by the indigenes

Many say the project is a waste of resources for a state battling with endemic poverty in recent times

Facebook - An attempt by Francis Nwaze, special assistant to Ebonyi state governor on documentation, to show off the works of his boss, Engr Dave Umahi, has backfired.

Nwaze had on Tuesday, August 2 posted a gigantic building on his Facebook page, announcing that it was the new Ebonyi Governor's Lodge in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Governor Umahi is known for his investment in infrastructure but the indigenes a lodge in Abuja is a waste of funds. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“Here is Ebonyi Lodge in Abuja, the furnishing and finishing touches are ongoing now. This Lodge built by Governor David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE is said to be the best - largest and most beautiful lodge among other lodges in country. Ebonyi to the world.”

The post seemingly angered many of the commenters on Nwaeze's page who are indigenes of Ebonyi.

Steve Emmanuel wrote:

“Ebonyi doesn't need this. The governor doesn't live in Abuja. The teeming and unemployed youths in the state need this money invested in their education and empowerment.”

Christopher Oti is worried about the timing, he says:

“When other governors are selling theirs. Because it doesn't contribute to the economic growth of their state.”

Emmanuel Obieze wrote:

“This is not necessary. It is a waste of public funds.”

Omeh Fabian Ekene wrote:

“You should be ashamed of urself for this post. What economic benefits does it add to Ebonyi state? How much income is Ebonyi as a state making from it or it is just wasting tax payers money on buildings that has no economic benefits to the people of Ebonyi state. Do u know how much is been spent on this building every month to keep it going? You are just celebrating wastage.”

Evans Onah wrote:

“What value is the so called lodge to the development of Ebonyi people? Utilize that fund for human development for Ebonyians. My kind suggestion.”

