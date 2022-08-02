Popular Nigerian journalist and newspaper columnist, Sam Omatseye, has called on Peter Obi to call his supporters to order

Omatseye in a Twitter post said the Labour Party presidential candidate's supporters are sending him death threats following an article he wrote

In the article titled Obi-tuary’, the journalist described Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, as a shelter for miscreants

Lagos, Nigeria - A respected Nigerian journalist, Sam Omatseye, has accused the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of sending him death threats.

This is coming a day after his latest article published by The Nation and titled ‘Obi-tuary’.

In the piece, Omatseye described Obi as a shelter for miscreants, saying:

“Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it.

"This includes intellectuals who did not show mercy to him while he reigned in Anambra as a pharisaic chief executive.

"It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd.”

The article had generated controversy as Obi’s supporters charged at Omatseye, who writes a weekly column for The Nation newspaper.

Call your supporters to order, Omatseye tells Obi

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 2, Omatseye asked Obi to call his supporters popularly known as Obidients to order, adding that the former Anambra governor should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call your supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!,” he tweeted.

