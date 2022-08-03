The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has taken drastic measures to end the growing insecurity in the state

Governor Bello ordered the shut down of any location including shanties known to be harbouring suspected criminals in Kogi

According to the governor, traditional leaders will also be held responsible for any action against the state in their localities

Following the growing insecurity across the country, the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has ordered the immediate closure of all brothels harbouring criminals in the state.

The governor also banned the use of facemasks in public places to allow for proper identification of residents and Kogi dwellers.

Governor Bello charged all traditional leaders to ensure that security is their optimum concern in their localities. Photo: Yahaya Bello Media

Source: UGC

In a statement received by Legit.ng, the governor admitted that his action is aimed at curbing criminal activities in the state and ensuring that Kogi remain the safest in the country.

Tasks for traditional leaders in Kogi state

Speaking during a meeting with all the first and second-class traditional leaders and local government council chairmen drawn from the 21 LGAs in the state, Bello also ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Kogi.

Some of the areas affected by the new directive from the governor, include Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana Okaba and all other areas located in the state.

In addition, Bello said that there would be immediate removal of trailers parks within 30 metres on the right of ways

The governor also called on the Kogi state's commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government Chairmen, union leaders and security agencies to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

The traditional rulers are expected to guard their domain and ensure that all the nooks and crannies of their areas are cleansed.

Bello warned that the leaders to be mindful that the land belongs to them and it is important that they know who occupies every inch of it while taking note of strangers' invasion.

Further sympathising with the families of the security agents killed in Ajaojuta LGA, Bello charged all appointed leaders in the state to discharge their duties without fear of favour or intimidation.

Politicians have been warned

He, however, sent a strong warning to politicians of all political parties about their conduct and advised them not to be involved in anything that could disrupt the peace of the people and the security they presently enjoy.

Citizens and residents in the state were also charged to give vital security information to the law enforcement agency and to also cooperate with them for better security.

Source: Legit.ng