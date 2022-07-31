Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has ordered the immediate suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and the chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, Musa Achuja

Bello’s directives followed an investigation that led to the traditional ruler’s arrest and detention by security agencies

The governor also directed that the chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, Mustapha Aka’and to be queried

Lokoja - Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed the suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, HRH Alhaji Musa Isah Achuja with immediate effect after the investigation that led to his arrest and detention by security agencies.

In a letter to the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Kogi state, the governor also directed that the chairman of Ajaokuta local government area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

Governor Bello is known for his tough stance when it comes to issues of security. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

The governor’s directive against the affected persons is in connection with the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and orders.

The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the same vein, Governor Bello also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process are hereby restricted

The governor warned that no amount of connivance with criminals will deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.

Yahaya Bello grieves over death of Kogi-born army officers in Abuja

Recall that Governor Bello recently expressed sadness over the death of army officials killed during an ambush on the presidential brigade guard on Sunday, July 24 by suspected terrorists after the soldiers responded to a distress call from the Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja.

Governor Bello in a statement on Tuesday, July 26 signed by his spokesman, Muhammed Onogwu lamented that it was more saddening to find out that two out of the fallen gallant officers, namely Captain Samuel Attah and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman were illustrious sons of Kogi state.

He condemned the terrorist ambush, describing it as a dastardly act and a show of cowardice while urging authorities to expedite actions and ensure the capture of those responsible and also forestall any future occurrence.

Military suspects sabotage over attack on troops of Guards Brigade in Abuja

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that the attack on troops of the Guards Brigade on special patrol of the Bwari general area in the Federal Capital Territory may have been a product of sabotage.

Military and security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that compromise could not be ruled out as elements of the Guards Brigade have the best of training within the armed forces.

The elite forces were ambushed during patrol on the Kubwa-Bwari expressway in the Nigerian capital, causing fear and panic among residents.

Source: Legit.ng