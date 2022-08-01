Thousands of eligible Nigerians will be unable to register to vote in the coming 2023 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission has ended the continuous voter registration exercise.

This has not gone down well with thousands of Nigerians, who could not register for the exercise, which ended on Sunday, July 31. Also, INEC has refused to extend the exercise.

Punch Newspaper reports that the stranded applicants said the decision of the commission to stop the CVR is a way of disenfranchising them.

Nigerians, who could not register in the continuous voter registration have expressed frustration over the refusal of INEC to extend the exercise.

The electoral body planned to terminate the CVR on June 30,2022, but a civil society group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project on June 5 filed a suit at the Federal High Court seeking an extension of the exercise beyond that date.

Consequently, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on June 20 granted an order of interim injunction stopping INEC from stopping the registration exercise.

In compliance with the order, the electoral body extended the exercise till July 31.

Despite the extension, however, hundreds of applicants have continued to besiege registration centres nationwide in a bid to register before the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng