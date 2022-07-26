The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has revealed that not less than 44 reports of the DSS were released before the attack on Kuje prison was carried out

The lawmaker stressed that all the 44 reports have a connection with the use of Okada as a means of transportation terrorists used to carry out attacks

Wase was ruling on the motion by Abubakar Yalleman, asking to stop the government from banning Okada across the country

FCT, Abuja - Idris Wase, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives, has disclosed that the Department of State Service (DSS) released about 44 reports before terrorists attacked the Kuje Prison.

According to Wase, all the 44 reports of the DSS have something to do with the use of Okada by the terrorists during their operations, The Nation reported.

Deputy Speaker rule out motion to stop banning Okada nationwide, gives reason

The deputy speaker made the revelation while ruling on the need to reject a motion sponsored by Abubakar Yalleman, who wanted the house to stop the Federal Government (FG) stepping down the proposed ban on Okada across the country.

He urged the lawmakers to work with the government in finding solutions to security challenges confronting the country.

He also stressed the need for the government to consider areas that are not vulnerable to security challenges for exemption when implementing the proposed ban.

“You can’t imagine what’s going on today in Abuja. I went through DSS report. 44 reports were given before the attack of Kuje prison. And it all has to do with this Okada there’s no community where attacks will happen that you don’t have intelligence. So we have to cooperate with government”, Wase commented.

