FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed the swear-in of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Supreme Court as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

According to Channel TV, Justice Ariwoola took the oath of office administered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, June 27.

Justice Ariwoola becomes the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) since the beginning of the colonial era as well as the 17th since the post-colonial era.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the 62-year-old judge will take over from the outgone CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad on an acting basis until the National Judicial Council (NJC) confirms him on a permanent basis.

While taking the judicial oath, he swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Muhammad had resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Sunday night, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision.

This led to the inauguration of Justice Ariwoola – the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court at the time of Justice Muhammad’s resignation.

Until his resignation, according to reports, the immediate past CJN was seriously ill.

News of his resignation broke barely a week after 14 justices of the Supreme Court wrote to him to lament the dilapidated state of affairs in the apex court.

In the leaked letter, the justices alleged that Justice Muhammad failed to address the issues raised despite drawing his attention to them.

They had complained of a lack of residential accommodation and vehicles at the court, alleging that the former CJN was gallivanting with his ‘spouse, children and personal staff’ while not allowing them to travel with an assistant on foreign trips.

But these allegations were denied by an aide to the former CJN.

Source: Legit.ng