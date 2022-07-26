The Nigeria Labour Congress and the striking ASUU have taken to the streets of Lagos and other parts of the country to call the attention of the federal government

The Labour Union are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to attend to its pending demands while noting them out in placards

In a new development, taskforce officials who are bent on disrupting the protest by the striking workers despite the warnings of the Force have been arrested

Security operatives have apprehended illegal task force officials during the protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) in Lagos on Tuesday, July 26.

According to The Nation, the task force officials, including a driver and other team members, created a scene after arresting an offender.

Legit.ng gathered that the scene caused some union members to intervene in the situation but it resulted in heated arguments.

It however took the timely intervention of the security operatives deployed to protest ground to arrest the situation.

The task force officials were arrested and have been taken to the police station.

The police however declined to speak on the matter

Heavy security presence in Lagos as NLC begins nationwide protest

There is a heavy presence of security operatives in Lagos state following the protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

According to a report by The Nation, Labour members, other unions, civil society groups are gathered under bridge axis in Ikeja.

Vehicular movements towards the protest venue have been disrupted.

ASUU replies Buhari, says 2 weeks ultimatum is “Too Long”

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has replied to president Muhammadu Buhari's 2 weeks ultimatum he gave to the minister of education, saying it is too long.

The university lecturers expressed readiness to resume in 2 days, just that the federal government has yet to honour its agreement with the union.

The ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, opined that if politicians had children attending Nigerian public universities, the strike would not last 2 days.

