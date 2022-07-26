Labour Union has threatened the federal government it would embark on mass protest asides from the current solidarity rally ongoing in various parts of the country

The Lagos state chapter of the NLC has called on the federal government to treat their matter with urgency or risk the ENDSARs movement

Meanwhile, the solidarity rally by the NLC with the striking ASUU is expected to last for two day- Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27

An emerging report by The Nation has it that The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos state chapter has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve the ongoing strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking at a protest in Ikeja, Lagos NLC chairperson, Mrs Agnes Sessy, urged the government to act or risk another #ENDSARS protest.

NLC gives FG two weeks to meet ASUU demand. Photo credit: @Reallifereports

Source: Facebook

The NLC and other university unions took to the streets of Lagos to protest the ongoing ASUU strike on Tuesday.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike within two weeks, there would be nationwide mass protest. In fact, the ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play.”

Peter Obi tells Buhari to take charge of negotiations with ASUU

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with the striking lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

Obi made the comment in an exclusive interview with the Vanguard newspaper at the weekend while reacting to the ASUU strike.

ASUU replies Buhari, says 2 weeks ultimatum is “Too Long”

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has replied to president Muhammadu Buhari's 2 weeks ultimatum he gave to the minister of education, saying it is too long.

The university lecturers expressed readiness to resume in 2 days, just that the federal government has yet to honour its agreement with the union.

The ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, opined that if politicians had children attending Nigerian public universities, the strike would not last 2 days.

Source: Legit.ng