Apostle Johnson Suleiman has been exonerated after rumours of him being responsible for the health issues of a Nollywood star

A US-based medical expert, Dr. Ene Innocent says Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is currently suffering from an autoimmune disease

The medical expert stated that a lot of women acquire the disease during pregnancy, stressing that it is not peculiar to the actress

FCT, Abuja - A US-based medical expert, Dr. Ene Innocent has given insight into the health complication which Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is currently undergoing, saying it is an autoimmune disease which a lot of women acquire during pregnancy.

The internet on Sunday, July 24 was abuzz with a publication alleging that popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman is responsible for the health issues of the Nollywood star.

Apostle Suleman has not said anything on the issue so far. Photo credit: Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide

Source: Facebook

The health issue causes Halima lots of body pain, in addition to loss of pregnancies.

The publication alleged that Halima's health complications is spiritual, dating back to days she allegedly had an affair with Apostel Suleiman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dr. Ene, however, stated that the Halima's health challenges are purely medical and not spiritual as reported.

According to the global health expert, autoimmune which appears to be what Halima is passing through can be acquired during pregnancies.

She said autoimmune sometimes could be triggered by the baby's anti-body, a situation she said could induce pregnancy.

She posted on social media:

“A lot of women acquire autoimmune diseases during pregnancy. This is sometimes triggered by the baby's antibodies. That is why there is pregnancy induced diabetes, pregnancy induced anaemia and pregnancy induced high BP.

“These acquired diseases sometimes makes a pregnancy high risk and some end up not carrying to term or miscarrying.”

She further explained that there is no cure for autoimmune diseases because:

“its your own immune system literally fighting/damaging your cells. People living with them just manage the symptoms which are reoccuring body sores blisters, joint pain, bloating, bleeding etc.”

She added:

“Once it is a reoccurring symptom, a lot of Nigerians stop accepting diagnosis and it becomes a spiritual something. Suddenly village people and ex-boyfriends are the culprit.”

Actress Halima Abubakar advises fans to wash off blood from pads

Halima recently caused a buzz online after advising ladies on how to dispose of their used pads.

The movie star told her numerous female fans to wash off the blood from their used pads before throwing them away.

In a subsequent post, Halima explained that she had caught an old friend with her used pads on two different occasions.

I started acting at 14, says Halima Abubakar

Legit.ng previously reported that Halima Abubabakar engaged some of her fans who doubted that she is 36 years old.

The fans felt Halima has been around for so long to be 36 and they asked her to tell the world her real age.

Halima replied to the fans one after the other and stressed that she can't be lying about her age because she started acting at the tender age of 14.

Source: Legit.ng