Veteran Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, recently started a discussion on social media after she advised fans on how to get rid of their used sanitary pads.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a post where she told ladies to start washing out the blood from their pads.

Despite agreeing that the act sounds dirty, the actress added that washing off the blood saves lives. She also explained that if they could not do that and they have a pit, then it is better for them.

Actress Halima Abubakar tells ladies to wash off blood from used pads.

Source: Instagram

Halima Abubakar gives reason for strange advice

The actress’ post caused such a buzz online and she shared a subsequent one where she gave reasons for her unconventional take.

According to Halima, she has caught an old friend of hers with her used pads on two different occasions.

The actress also added that she knows so much about being careful and that wrappers were even used in the past. She however reiterated that she would continue to wash her pads.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Actress Halima Abubakar recounts how she caught friend with her used pads.

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Read what some Nigerians on social media had to say about Abubakar’s post below:

Quiscious_piece:

“She no lie but it's crazy. I pray on them.”

Onyiilala:

“Burn the pads.....tnx.”

Doris__a:

“It sounds dirty but things dey happen oo.”

Amrahaliyu_:

“Omorr... In essence, know the kind of friends you keep and burn that sh*it! Streets ain't smiling.”

Babytokyo___:

“And someone said ‘you need friends good or bad' taani ore ofo.”

1406shopifyglobal_ltd:

“Beware of FREINEMIES !!! I run from anything friendship.”

Samklef claims Nollywood is the reason people do rituals

Meanwhile, popular music producer Samklef has bared his mind on social media as it regards the rising cases of ritual killings among youths in the country.

The entertainer in a post shared on his official Twitter page submitted that Nollywood movies have a role to play in the disturbing trend.

According to him, these movies often promote fetish practices.

