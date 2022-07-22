Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken her grievances over the naira and dollars exchange rates to social media

The actress wondered how the rate skyrocketed and expressed concerns for entrepreneurs who are using the currencies to do business

She also declared that the country is draining, Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the post to drop hilarious comments

Ace actress Mercy Aigbe is worried about the new dollar to naira exchange rate, and she is not hiding her frustration over it.

The beautiful actress took to her Instgram page to share a powerful inscription about how one dollar is now equalled to 635 naira in the exchange rate.

Mercy Aigbe raises concerns about high exchange rate. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She called on her fellow business owners to explain how they are coping with the unimaginable rise as she maintained that the country is draining.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My fellow entrepreneurs, how are you coping? Gosh this country is draining."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Aigbe's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Mercy Aigbe's rant post about the exchange rate of the dollar to the naira.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adediwurablarkgold:

"Until CBN can explain how the Abokis on the street get FX and We the citizen travelling outside the country can't get PTA or BTA ‍♂️ The processing alone is tiring!"

Doyinsolaak:

"Na only entrepreneurs? We wey salary no increase and everything is so expensive, how do we cope?"

Bimfemnaturalhairproduct:

"It’s 650 ma Just called my aboki few minutes ago."

Dechosen.angelstore5:

"It’s killing business, 650 to be precise."

Fleakybeautysalon:

"I was expecting people to talk , both the rich and poor is a societal issue 'increase in all sales of goods and services."

Mosun Filani laments high cost of wearing makeup to events

Mosun Filani cried out over the cost of wearing makeup for an event in Nigeria, according to her, it is too expensive.

The actress, in a video sighted online, queried the fact that people see anyone not wearing makeup at an event as sick or being outcast.

Many reactions, however, trailed her outburst as her colleagues and other social media users reacted differently.

Source: Legit.ng