A close pal to Actress Halima Abubakar, Queeneth Agbor has spoken on how she feels about the actress’ ordeal

According to her, she watched the actress bleed non-stop and was with her through several series of scary headaches

She, however, said despite her closeness to Halima, she was kept in the dark about her ordeal at the hands of some “evil people” and would have dragged whoever caused her the pain if she knew

Following the revelations and allegations from a popular blogger about actress Halima Abubakar’s ordeal and relationship with a popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman, the actress’ close friend, Queeneth Agbor, has come out to speak on her experience with Halima.

According to Queen, she was with Halima and watched her bleed non-stop and saw her experience a series of scary headaches, but she never knew it was deeper than what she saw.

Queeneth Agbor speaks on Halima Abubarkar's pain. Credit: @agborqueeneth @halimabubakar

Source: Instagram

Queen, in an Instagram post, shared a video of herself with Halima and explained her experience with the actress in a caption to the video.

She said she kept mixing mint leaf water, thinking it was just a normal bloated tummy that worried Halima.

She wrote: “And you never for once said anything bad about anyone, neither did you mention names. All you kept saying is my ex. Heaven knows I would have personally dragged everyone that needed to be dragged to collect wotowoto.”

“Though I am so hurt you chose to keep me in the dark all these years cos reading all this online is like I am reading another person’s gist. I stand by you because your heart is so pure.”

She, however, prayed that everyone who played a part in the pain she had gone through would experience a triple portion of it.

See her post below:

