Actress Queeneth Agbor Speaks on Halima Abubakar's Pain, Says She Was Put in the Dark
- A close pal to Actress Halima Abubakar, Queeneth Agbor has spoken on how she feels about the actress’ ordeal
- According to her, she watched the actress bleed non-stop and was with her through several series of scary headaches
- She, however, said despite her closeness to Halima, she was kept in the dark about her ordeal at the hands of some “evil people” and would have dragged whoever caused her the pain if she knew
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Following the revelations and allegations from a popular blogger about actress Halima Abubakar’s ordeal and relationship with a popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Suleman, the actress’ close friend, Queeneth Agbor, has come out to speak on her experience with Halima.
According to Queen, she was with Halima and watched her bleed non-stop and saw her experience a series of scary headaches, but she never knew it was deeper than what she saw.
Apostle Suleman drama: "I'll not deny his help towards me," Georgina Onuoha heavily lampoons IG blogger
Queen, in an Instagram post, shared a video of herself with Halima and explained her experience with the actress in a caption to the video.
She said she kept mixing mint leaf water, thinking it was just a normal bloated tummy that worried Halima.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
She wrote: “And you never for once said anything bad about anyone, neither did you mention names. All you kept saying is my ex. Heaven knows I would have personally dragged everyone that needed to be dragged to collect wotowoto.”
“Though I am so hurt you chose to keep me in the dark all these years cos reading all this online is like I am reading another person’s gist. I stand by you because your heart is so pure.”
She, however, prayed that everyone who played a part in the pain she had gone through would experience a triple portion of it.
BBNaija's Mercy Eke denies ever dating Ike, says she has been with someone who she took care of, fans react
See her post below:
Halima Abubakar's health condition has no spiritual link, says medical expert
Legit.ng also reported that A US-based medical expert, Dr. Ene Innocent gave insight into the health complication which Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is currently undergoing.
According to the doctor, it was an autoimmune disease which a lot of women acquire during pregnancy.
The internet on Sunday, July 24 was abuzz with a publication alleging that popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman is responsible for the health issues of the Nollywood star.
Source: Legit.ng