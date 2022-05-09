Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has engaged some of her fans who doubted that she is 36 years old

The fans felt Halimah has been around for so long to be 36 and they asked her to tell the world her real age

Halimah replied the fans one after the other and stressed that she can't be lying about age because she started acting at the tender age of 14

It was a messy argument between Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar and some of her fans who are of the opinion that she is older than the age she claimed to be.

The fans mentioned her in a series of posts on social media and urged her to be truthful about her real age because she has been around for so long to be 36.

Some of them suggested she might be lying about her age.

Halima explained to the fans that she started acting at the age of 14 and lampooned some of them who feel she is lying about her age.

She replied one of them that:

"For God's sake, I was 14 when I started. Were you the oldest in your class? I don't get it, lying over what? An award? A man? A woman? or What? Nawa o. I am whatever age group you put me abeg."

Check out her other savage responses below:

Nigerians react to Halima Abubakar's exchanges with fans

Social media users have reacted differently to Halima Abubakar's responses to the fans who felt she might be lying about her age.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ella_chi__"

She saying she was 14yrs wen she started acting made me starting doubting my own age cause I Dey 15yrs start to Dey watch her movie."

Lovianna_ese:

"Big lies lies I was 17 when I start to watch her on tv now am 38 Nigeria celebrities can lie for age."

Missokhifo:

"Halima there's no way on earth you're older than me with 3 years! You were a grandma when I was in secondary school."

Awena_moonstone:

"I’ve been watching Halima since I was 8 years and now I’m almost 30 and she’s 36...the math is not mathing sha."

