Vice President Osinbajo has been discharged from the Duchess hospital in Lagos after a successful surgical operation

The vice president's personal physician disclosed the information and added that the Nigerian number two man is now recuperating

VP Osinbajo had a corrective surgery done at the hospital without any complications on account of a right femur fracture

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.

VP Osinbajo's surgical operation was carried out by a team of Nigerian doctors. Photo credit: @DuchessHospital

Source: Twitter

A statement from Dr Nicholas Audifferen, the chief personal physician to the vice president read:

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, last Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture. He had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of 7 days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating.

“Professor Osinbajo is grateful to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi for their professionalism and quality of care.

“The vice president also acknowledges and appreciates the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

“The vice president will continue recuperating in the next few days.”

First photo of Osinbajo after surgery surfaces

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Osinbajo shared his first photo days after he underwent a thigh surgery in a Lagos hospital.

In the photo shared on his social media pages, the vice president who was all smiles is seen holding a walking stick.

The nation's number two man was also surrounded by family and friends, including his wife and personal physician in the photo.

PYO Global commends Osinbajo for undergoing surgical procedure in Nigeria

Meanwhile, PYO Global group has commended VP Osinbajo for carrying out his thigh surgery in Nigeria.

The group commended the vice president in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its deputy national coordinator, Temilade Okesanjo, on Monday, July 18.

The group stated that in undergoing a surgical procedure at home in Nigeria, Osinbajo has shown exemplary leadership, faith and trust in the competence and capabilities of Nigerian-based local doctors and in the capacity of home-based medical facilities.

Source: Legit.ng