BREAKING: First Photo of VP Osinbajo After Surgery Surfaces
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has shared his first photo days after a underwent a thigh surgery in a Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.
In a short message posted on Twitter, Osinbajo wrote::
“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.
“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital Lagos, for providing such excellent care.
“God bless you all.”
Source: Legit.ng