VP Osinbajo checked into the Duchess Hospital, Ikeja on Saturday, July 17 for a surgical procedure on his thigh bone

The surgery was to repair a fracture in his thigh according to a press statement by his media handlers and the hospital

Prominent Nigerians and groups have commended the vice president for carrying out the surgery in the country

FCT, Abuja - The PYO Global group has commended Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for carrying out his thigh surgery in Nigeria.

The group commended the vice president in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its deputy national coordinator, Temilade Okesanjo, on Monday, July 18.

Part of the statement read:

“We want to use this medium to join well-meaning Nigerians, individuals and groups, to commend His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, for trusting local doctors and Nigeria’s medical facilities in Nigeria for the surgical procedure he underwent a few days ago.

“That the vice president submitted himself to a surgical procedure in a hospital at home in Nigeria is indeed a fresh and welcome development, especially with the prevalence of medical tourism by many of Nigeria’s political leaders and elites, who prefer to go abroad and other Western countries for sundry medical procedures and common treatments.

“The vice president has always been at the forefront of advocating for the use of Made-in Nigeria products and services. This is just another testament of his commitment to national ideals, rebirth and development, and fidelity to core values for societal transformation.

“This is a positive departure from the usual practice of many Nigerian politicians, who shun its home-based facilities and neglect its health sector by undertaking medical tourism abroad, thereby failing to empower our local medics at home.

“Our leaders would much rather repair to functional climes possessed of robust and efficient healthcare sectors than look inward and hunker down to fix the country's comatose hospitals.”

The group stated that in undergoing a surgical procedure at home in Nigeria, Osinbajo has shown exemplary leadership, faith and trust in the competence and capabilities of Nigerian-based local doctors and in the capacity of home-based medical facilities.

The organisation further stated that Nigerian doctors are some of the best all over the world and should be encouraged to continue providing world-class services in their home country, instead of seeking greener pastures in Western countries.

The statement added:

“We call on the Nigeria political elite, among others, to emulate the VP for his exemplary show of patriotism and national pride in the competence and capability of our home-based doctors and medical facilities.

“We also call on respective local, state and federal governments to continue to ramp up collective efforts to improve the country’s health sector.”

How Osinbajo's spokesman announced vice president's medical condition on social media

Political analyst commends Osinbajo for undergoing surgery in Nigeria

On his part, Oluwafemi Popoola, a political analyst and news aggregator, has commended Osinbajo for carrying out the surgery in Nigeria.

Popoola noted that VP Osinbajo is transparent enough with Nigerians by providing updates about his medical status which is alien to many Nigerians.

He said the Nigerian people are not used to a situation where Nigerian leaders provide updates about their health status.

