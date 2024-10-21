A Nigerian lady who wore a wedding ring during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge has finally got married

She shared a video on TikTok which showed her holding a teddy bear with a fake baby bump while wearing a ring during the last Hallelujah Challenge

Many people who came across the video congratulated her and shared their Hallelujah Challenge testimonies

A Nigerian lady has shared her Hallelujah Challenge testimony on TikTok.

She revealed that she joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge with the hope of getting married.

Lady gets married after joining hallelujah challenge. Photo: @karo_chady, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @karo_chady, the lady revealed that she joined the Hallelujah Challenge by dressing like her miracle.

The video on TikTok showed her holding a teddy bear with a fake baby bump while wearing a ring during the last Hallelujah Challenge

Marriage from Hallelujah Challenge

In the video, the lady showed when she was being proposed to, alongside beautiful clips from the wedding.

She flashed her ring and rejoiced on her wedding day.

She said:

"God is real."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Many people who came across the footage congratulated her and prayed for their Hallelujah Challenge testimonies

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments

@MENA said:

"This was me last night 2025 brideee say cheeeseeeee."

@Abbie Effiom said:

"This was me last night and I know I'll testify soon."

@Oge_Chudi said:

"Am I the only one who feels happy everytime I see Hallelujah challenge testimonies."

@Priceless_prisca said:

"Exactly how I dressed yesterday will surely come back to testify."

@Call me SoSo said:

I will testify next year’s hallelujah challenge. Congrats."

@Edudzi said:

"Even though i don't have a man now, I know I'm next to testify soon."

Sandrine Paule said:

"I get bf ?no but im the next on the list in Jesus name."

Hallelujah Challenge Testimonies

The Hallelujah Challenge, organized by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, is a popular online prayer and praise meeting that has produced various testimonies.

Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge in 2023 got her marriage testimony.

Another lady who wanted to travel abroad also designed her passport and boarding pass by faith.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng