Armed bandits have reportedly killed some police officers in Gatikawa community, Kankara local government area of Katsina

Sources in the area say residents have been apprehensive following the attack, while some have been relocating to other safer areas

This is the second time in a month when police officers would be killed by bandits in the northwest state

Gatikawa - Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that five mobile policemen and three civilians have been shot dead at Gatikawa community, Kankara local government area of Katsina state.

According to the report, the mobile policemen were said to be on special duty from Kano state.

The Masari-led state government in Katsina is yet to release an official statement on the attack. Photo credit: Katsina state government

Source: Facebook

Sources quoted in the report said the incident occurred at about 5:35pm on Wednesday, July 20 when over 300 gunmen stormed the community and started shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

One of the sources said the gunmen, who wielded automatic weapons and rode on motorcycles, went from house to house carting away anything of value, including money and food items.

He said several residents were also injured, especially those who attempted to escape.

He also said residents have been apprehensive following the attack, and that some persons have relocated to the neighbouring communities for fear of another attack.

This is the second time in a month when police officers would be killed by bandits in the northwest state.

