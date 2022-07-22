A man has reportedly killed his landlord after they had a disagreement over his rent in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The man is said to be currently on the run after he used a plank to hit the house owner, who died days later

Eye-witnesses say the dead landlord and the runaway tenant had a quarrel over the latter's refusal to pay his rent

FCT, Abuja - A middle-aged man, Muhammed Mukailu, is on the run after he killed his landlord following a rent dispute.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the incident happened recently in Dakwa area of Dei-Dei in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Police authorities in Abuja say the matter has not been officially reported. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

A co-tenant with Mukailu, Innocent Badmus, said trouble started after Mukailu hit their landlord, Adegoke Tunde, with a plank on his head during an argument on the outstanding payment.

Badmus said the landlord accused the tenant of insulting him which led to the argument which degenerated into a fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“While they were arguing, Mukailu carried a plank and hit our landlord on his head and he fell on the floor. Immediately Mukailu noticed this he ran away. Neighbours rushed our landlord to the hospital where he was admitted and died two days later.”

When Nigerian Tribune newspaper contacted the FCT police public relations officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, for clarification on the incident, she said:

“No one has reported such incident to the police, we are also trying to locate where it happened.”

Man receives outrageous letter from landlord after a Facebook post

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a letter he got from his landlord following a post he made on Facebook.

In the letter he shared, which was sent by his landlord's lawyers, the man was notified that the rent for his 2 bedroom flat had increased from N450,000 to N550,000 and the new increment was excluding security and cleaners' salaries.

The stunned tenant identified as Olumide said he rather would laugh about the development.

Tenant shares letter he got from his late landlord's son

In a related development, a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Kings2Oge showed the list of items and needs his late landlord's son demanded of him.

@Kings2Oge shared a photo of the letter asking him to bring N100,000, one goat, Igbo kola nuts among others.

The man said that he was asked to bring those items as things accorded to him for the burial rites of the landlord.

Source: Legit.ng