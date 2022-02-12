A young Nigerian man has cried out after his landlord's son wrote him a letter, demanding items needed for his father's burial ceremony

Among the needed things were the sum of N100,000, crates of alcohol and soft drink, kola nuts, and a live goat

Nigerians who reacted to the post wondered what kind of tradition demands such and if the tenant will not be paying rents anymore

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Kings2Oge has gone on Twitter to show the list of items and needs his late landlord's son demanded of him.

Quoting a tweet by one Sammy Desh who was lamenting about a king crowdfunding for his child's wedding, @Kings2Oge shared a photo of the letter asking him to bring N100,000, one goat, Igbo kola nuts among others.

Many people were surprised by the son's confidence. Photo source: @Kings2Oge

Tenant to contribute to burial rites

The man said that he was asked to bring those items as things accorded to him for the burial rites of the landlord.

Two crates of Maltina and beet were also on the list. The address on the letter shows it happened in Abia state.

See the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 2,000 likes with hundreds of replies.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@Richard_Banks93 said:

"And dem go still collect money for rent??"

@amarathelight said:

"I am from Ngwa and it’s crazy here. I remember when we fenced our house, the moment the foundation was laid, the youths stormed our house and demanded rites else no work can be done. We paid."

@Prolific_jackk said:

"Bro you know this is Ngwa tradition. You don’t necessarily have to pay for everything or even give the stated amount."

@tipsdude wondered:

"If you don't grant these requests abi demands what will happen?"

@amigoumar said:

"This person typing this must be laughing while he was doing this? You dey owe rent? Or na free you dey stay?"

