Labour Union have vowed to proceed with its planned protest over the lingering ASUU strike

The president of the union, Comrade Ayuba Wabba insisted on calling on the attention of the government through the industrial action while noting the future of the Nigerian students is at stake

Meanwhile, the NLC announced earlier, plans to commence a two-day nationwide protest on July 26, 2022, in solidarity with the striking members of the ASUU and other unions in the public universities

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted it would proceed with its planned protest in solidarity with the five months old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Leadership reports.

The Labour union maintained that plans were being concluded for a smooth nationwide protest.

Despite the federal government's plea, NLC insists on a nationwide protest over the lingering ASUU strike.

Source: Twitter

NLC president insists on the planned strike

According to NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the protest pencilled to start on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, would not be shelved, The Punch report added.

Wabba however noted that the action is meant to call the attention of the government to the plight of parents of those students whose future is being toyed with.

Lagos state chapter of NLC further backed the action

On her part, the Lagos State Council chairperson of NLC, Comrade Funmi Sessi described the unresolved strike as unfortunately happening that could mar the future of education in Nigeria.

She said:

“Our planned protest is not mainly for ASUU and other unions who are on strike, but to rescue our students who are now going into different vices since they have been forced to stay at home and also to fight for other youth whose educational future is being truncated by the inactive attitude of Federal Government.’’

