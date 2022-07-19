President Buhari, on Tuesday, July 19, gives two weeks ultimatum to the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve impasses with ASUU

The president's directive came after he received a briefing on the same day from concerned government ministers, agencies and departments

Sources privy to the meeting revealed that Buhari also directed the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige and SGF Boss Mustapha should be present in all meetings

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has two weeks ultimatum to the education minister, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the over five months strike embarked upon by the university lecturers.

According to Vanguard, Buhari gave the directive after receiving briefings from concerned agencies, ministries and departments involved in resolving the disagreement between the striking unions and the government.

Buhari directs education minister to end ASUU strike in two weeks Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

4 academic unions presently on strike

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU), on February 14, embarked on a nationwide strike. 3 other unions also went on strike after, alleging that the federal government failed to meet up with their demands.

Aside from ASUU, 3 other unions are the senior staff association of Nigerian universities (SSANU), the non-academic staff union of allied and educational institutions (NASU), and the national association of academic technologists (NAAT).

After receiving briefings, Buhari names Ngige, Mustapha to negotiate with ASUU

The president gave the directive on Tuesday, July 19, after hearing from relevant MDAs. He then directed the minister to ensure that the impasses were resolved in two weeks and report to him.

The source disclosed that President Buhari directed the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige must be in every meeting to resolve the crisis.

Also included in the team to interfere between the government and the striking unions is the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

ASUU reveals when it will take final decision as industrial action enters day 155

Legit.ng earlier reported that ASUU will hold its national executive council meeting in the first week of August to discuss the status of the strike

The ASUU chairman of the Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter, Gbolahan Bolarin, disclosed that the meeting would hold either July 31 or August 1.

However, Bolarin dismissed the possibility of suspending the strike, noting that the federal government has not brought anything tangible to the table.

Source: Legit.ng