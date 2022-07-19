President Muhammadu Buhari has never been shy to display his rare sense of humour in public gatherings

Since his emergence as the President of Nigeria in 2015, he has on several occasions shown signs that he can be funny when he wants to

On Tuesday, July 19 at the unveiling of the Nigerian NNPC LTD Buhari stole the show teasing Senator Lawan which cracked up the entire audience in the hall

FCT, Abuja - In what seems like a comic relief at the just concluded unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, President Muhammadu Buhari gave the audience an eye-catching moment to the laughter of the entire hall.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, President Buhari on Tuesday, July 19 attended the unveiling ceremony of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was said to have risen up and taken a bow when President Buhari teased him. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Legit.ng gathered that the event was largely attended by top government officials including the Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan.

However, the peak and highlight of the event were when President Muhammadu Buhari was called to the podium to deliver his address.

As the president ascended the podium, it was followed by a band instrumental which caused the entire people in the hall to rise on their feet.

While the president was about to deliver his speech, the senate president, Lawan seems distracted when President Buhari said: “The President of the Senate, look at me now.”

The expression in the tone and face of the president caused the entire hall to burst into laughter as the Senate President rose and bow in laughter to President Buhari.

Buhari issues directive to education minister to resolve ASUU strike

In another development, President Buhari has given an order to the minister of education to resolve the issues surrounding the ongoing ASUU strike.

The president's directive came after he received a briefing on the same day from concerned government ministers, agencies and departments.

Sources privy to the meeting revealed that Buhari also directed the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige and SGF Boss Mustapha should be present in all meetings.

ASUU strike to continue until August

Meanwhil, ASUU said it will hold its national executive council meeting in August to deliberate on the next step of action.

The ASUU chairman of the Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter, Gbolahan Bolarin, disclosed that the meeting would hold either July 31 or August 1.

However, Bolarin dismissed the possibility of suspending the strike, noting that the federal government has not brought anything tangible to the table.

