Earlier, ASUU slammed FG for failing to prioritise education in Nigeria, stating that the woes bedeviling the sector will not end until the ruling elite are forced to train their children in public schools

Osodeke, while dismissing the two-week ultimatum issued to ministers by the president, to end the strike, stated that ASUU had concluded negotiations with the government

In a new development, the FG noted that the industrial action might be called off before two weeks

The presidency has expressed optimism that the dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) could be resolved earlier than the two weeks that are being projected.

The presidency also dismissed media reports quoting President Muhammadu Buhari as giving a two-week ultimatum to the minister of education to resolve the dispute, Daily Trust reports.

The presidency has given a fresh update on ASUU strike. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s media aide, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja, while also appealing to the media not to spread misinformation over the ongoing strike by members of ASUU.

According to Shehu, the presidency is optimistic that agreements can be reached in an even shorter period if all parties/stakeholders are not unrealistically obstinate.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The presidential aide, however, said:

“It is a pity that almost all media houses allowed themselves to be deceived by interested sources that are not the authorised spokesmen of government.’’

Presidency denies giving an ultimatum to the education minister

He said the outcome of the meeting held by the president on Tuesday, July 19, with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end the agitations by university unions ought to be beyond spin-doctoring and conjectures.

Shehu affirmed:

“Neither during nor after the meeting was any ultimatum given to the Minister of Education.

“During the meeting, the Minister of Education requested that the Minister of Labour hands off the negotiation to allow him lead and conclude what he had earlier on started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“And he promised that he could get an agreement within the shortest possible time, possibly two to three weeks.

“In carrying out this assignment, the Minister will carry along all relevant ministries and agencies with statutory functions and duties relating to the issues involved.’’

ASUU reveals when it will take final decision as industrial action enters day 155

Legit.ng earlier reported that ASUU will hold its national executive council meeting in the first week of August to discuss the status of the strike

The ASUU chairman of the Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter, Gbolahan Bolarin, disclosed that the meeting would hold either July 31 or August 1.

However, Bolarin dismissed the possibility of suspending the strike, noting that the federal government has not brought anything tangible to the table.

Source: Legit.ng