A young man who is from Nigeria has graduated from a foreign university and he is really excited about his success

The man showed his excitement when he was called upon for his final graduation ceremony and he danced to the stage

Even the man conducting the ceremony was left speechless even as the funny video has generated heavy reactions from Nigerians

Nigerians at home are reacting to a video showing how a fellow Nigerian signed off at his foreign university.

The young man used leg work to mesmerise the audience at the graduation hall as he climbed the stage in style.

The man showed the Nigerian in him. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

Excited graduate dances like Poco Lee on stage

The moment his name was called for his final graduation ceremony, he became excited and showed the Nigerian in him.

He did interesting fast legworks, impressing the audience as they appreciated him with a roar and a clap.

Nigerians at home who have seen the video on Instagram are reacting to it with some mentioning the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU that is currently on strike, making students unable to graduate in record time.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@octintopp

"ASUU left the group chat."

@iamcartel_tayor commented:

"Everywhere we go... We carry vibe with us."

@obia_nuju_ said:

"Nigerians dey burst heads Home and abroad."

@i_amdessie reacted:

"Impressive. Professor had to look back at the champ! Baba know what he must have gone through to finally be here."

@trusted_concept said:

"Do this in front of Nigerian professor in Nigeria university he fit vex cancel the whole thing."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ commented:

"Nigerian lecturers will just remove the certificate because they are allergic to student's happiness."

@nornor_nwosu said:

"Na like this I wan collect my award for “Overall Best in Sleeping.”

@charityegwusamuel said:

"This is beautiful. Leg work that went to Havard."

Source: Legit.ng