Two policemen are missing after armed bandits attacked their vehicle at Obajana community in Kogi state

Reports had earlier indicated that 10 policemen were kidnapped during the attack while they were coming from Osun state

Police authorities have now revealed that only two policemen have not been accounted for after the incident

Lokoja - Kogi commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka has said two policemen are yet to be accounted for, following an encounter with gunmen in the state, while returning from the Osun governorship election held last weekend.

CP Egbuka made the comment while speaking to Channels Television in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

CP Egbuka said two policemen are missing after the attack at Obajana in Kogi state. Photo credit: Kogi state police command

The police commissioner said the vehicle, while in Kogi, developed a mechanical faultsome few metres away from Obajana Cement Factory.

He recounted that the policemen were making efforts to fix the vehicle before they came under an attack by a group of gunmen.

He confirmed that two of the policemen were yet to return, adding that the command has since deployed search teams to the area to find them.

10 officers kidnapped in Kogi accounted for - CP Egbuka

Earlier Nigerian Tribune newspaper had reported that CP Egbuka said that the ten police officers allegedly kidnapped while returning from the Osun State Governorship election have been accounted for.

He added that when they were attacked every officer escaped into the bush to avoid being kidnapped, however, at the end of the incident all the ten officers alleged kidnapped finally joined their colleagues in Nasarawa state.

Gunmen bomb police area command, kill inspector in Kogi

In a related development, armed bandits in the early hours of Friday, June 24, attacked the Okehi police area command in Kogi state, killing an inspector on duty.

Also, part of the area command office was razed by dynamite used by the attackers.

Reacting to the incident, CP Egbuka ordered the deployment of additional operational assets to the area.

Armed bandits kill 5 mobile policemen in Katsina state

Meanwhile, five mobile policemen and three civilians have been shot dead at Gatikawa community, Kankara local government area of Katsina state.

The mobile policemen were said to be on special duty from Kano state.

The incident occurred at about 5:35pm on Wednesday, July 20 when over 300 gunmen stormed the community and started shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

