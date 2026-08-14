The family of Peter Ajang Azi confirmed that the former Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker died on Thursday, August 13, 2026

Azi represented Jos North West and was elected Speaker in June 2015 after a dramatic tie-breaker vote on the platform of the APC

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State, described Azi's death as a painful loss to the political community

Peter Ajang Azi, a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, died on Thursday, August 13, 2026, his family has confirmed.

A family spokesperson, John Daniel Azi, broke the news, saying the former lawmaker "peacefully joined his Lord" on that day. "With total submission to the will of God Almighty, the Azi Ajang Family announce the passing unto glory of their son, brother and father, Peter Ajang Azi, former Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly," he said. The family added that burial arrangements would be communicated at a later date.

Peter Ajang Azi, a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Azi's rise and fall as speaker

Azi, who represented Jos North West in the Plateau State House of Assembly, was elected Speaker on June 10, 2015, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His path to the position was anything but straightforward — an initial ballot ended in a 12-12 deadlock with his rival, Istifanus Mwansat, and the election was declared inconclusive. The matter was resolved the following day when Mwansat withdrew from the contest, clearing the way for Azi's emergence.

His tenure, however, ended abruptly. On July 11, 2018, the assembly voted to impeach him, with 17 of the 24 members backing his removal.

Lalong mourns former ally

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, who represents Plateau South Senatorial District and previously served as Governor of Plateau State, was among the first public figures to respond to the news. He described the death as a painful and devastating blow to Azi's family, his constituents, and the broader political community in Plateau State.

Lalong remembered Azi as a trusted political ally who remained committed to grassroots service and to the APC throughout his public life. He particularly noted the contributions Azi made to the development of Plateau State during his time as Speaker.

Popular Ahmadu Bello University lecturer is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Umar Sani Bebeji, a Senior Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University's Faculty of Law, died in a road accident on Saturday morning.

The crash happened along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway at Dumbin Rauga, confirmed by a childhood friend and fellow ABU lecturer.

Dr Bebeji, who also served as Assistant Dean and coordinator of the ABU Law Clinic, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Source: Legit.ng