Pandemonium broke out in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital following the killing of a secondary school student by security operatives

The slain student was coming out of her school premises when a stray bullet from the operatives chasing someone hit her

The action by the security operatives triggered immediate response from the students of the school who stormed a police station to protest over the death of their colleague

Abeokuta - A report by Daily Trust newspaper indicates that security operatives attached to the special security outfits, OP MESA in Ogun, allegedly shot dead a female student of Unity High School in Ago Ika area of Abeokuta, Ogun state, sparking riots in the area.

According to the report, the victim identified as Sadiat was allegedly shot dead by the operatives who were chasing suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as 'yahoo boys.'

The Abiodun-led government in Ogun is yet to issue a statement on the incident. Photo credit: @dabiodunMFR

Bullet fired by the security operatives mistakenly hit the 17-year-old girl in the head, who was an SS 2 student.

The victim, it was further gathered, was shot while she and others were walking out of the school premises after close of school for the day.

She was rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, where she reportedly died.

PM News reports that the slain girl was the only child of her parents which further infuriated her school mates.

Journalist confirms story on Twitter

Fact check journalist, SDM Olumoso also confirmed the story in a tweet in which he tagged the Force headquarters handle and the police spokesman at the national level, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He wrote:

“Security operatives stray bullet kill SS 2 pupil, injure 4 others while chasing Yahoo Boys in Ogun. Slain student was a pupil of Unity High School, Ago Ika .students protest at Enu Gada Police Post ..State Police PRO, denies knowledge of student's death.”

