Former First Lady Patience Jonathan revealed she personally mentored Azikel Group President Azibapu Eruani into Nigeria's top business circles

Patience said she introduced Eruani to Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata, pushing him to match their ambitions despite being the youngest in their group

The remarks came during an inspection tour of the $1 billion Azikel Refinery in Bayelsa state, where the Crude Distillation Unit had just arrived

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Former First Lady Patience Jonathan has credited herself with shaping the business career of Azibapu Eruani, the Group President of Azikel Group, saying she raised him like a son and pushed him into the company of Nigeria's most powerful businessmen.

As reported by The Punch, Dame Patience spoke on Tuesday, August 11, during an inspection visit to the Azikel Refinery in Obunagha, Bayelsa state. A video of her remarks went viral on Thursday, August 13, drawing wide attention to her account of Eruani's rise.

Vanguard also reported that Patience said he mentored Azikel Group boss Eruani in business.

Patience Jonathan says she mentored Azikel Group boss Azibapu Eruani and helped shape his rise in business. Photo credit: @VintageZachi, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Patience Jonathan on Eruani's rise

According to the former First Lady, Eruani was the youngest within a social circle that included billionaire businessmen Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata. She said she took it upon herself to push him to aim higher, even when he appeared content to stay in the background.

"He's a boy that I brought up. We are always together. Although he's the little one among us when we are friends (Dangote, Seyi, Dantata, Eruani) among us, he's the smallest. But I made sure he followed the Dangotes, he followed Dantata," she said.

She added that when Eruani told her he intended to one day reach Dangote's level, she was initially sceptical.

"But when he told me that one day he would be like Dangote, I said, 'You're thinking too high.' I prayed to God to grant him his heart's desire," she said.

Patience also recalled that during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Eruani and others approached her for support after struggling to secure a refinery licence. She said she doubted the APC government would grant the approval, but acknowledged that they later returned with news that three refinery licences had been approved.

Eruani's Azikel refinery milestone

The inspection visit marked the arrival of the refinery's Crude Distillation Unit, described as a significant milestone for the $1 billion facility. The plant is designed to process 25,000 barrels of condensate per day into petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and related products. It is set to become Nigeria's second-largest full-slate refinery and the first major privately owned refinery in the Niger Delta.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Ogbuku, attended the tour and praised Eruani's persistence, noting he had been present at the project's groundbreaking ceremony eight years earlier. Ogbuku said the refinery could attract investment, generate jobs and stimulate economic growth across Bayelsa state.

Governor Douye Diri was represented by his deputy, Peter Akpe. Other dignitaries at the event included the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Vice President of Azikel Group, Presley Asemota; and Isaac Yalah.

Watch a viral video on X of Patience speaking about Eruani:

Read more on Patience Jonathan

‘God told me to do PhD’ — Patience Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Patience Jonathan said God told her to pursue a doctorate degree despite her age.

The former first lady was among the graduating students at the 43rd convocation ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Giving her testimony at the Streams of Joy International Church, she narrated the journey to completing her academic programme.

Source: Legit.ng