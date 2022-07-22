Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian president, has been presented with the preliminary report of the investigation of the attack on Kuje prison in Abuja.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this on Thursday, July 21, while stating that officers whose actions and inactions led to the attack would be punished

Aregbesola noted that security agencies made moves to halt the attack, but some security operatives have the will not to carry out instructions

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has received a preliminary report of the investigation into the Kuje prison attack.

This was disclosed on Thursday, July 21, by Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of Interior, who stated that the report identified what led to the unfortunate incident. Adding that, officials found guilty will be punished, Premium Times reported.

The minister, who spoke to state house correspondents after the national security council meeting, noted that a more detailed and comprehensive report will be out at the end of the investigation.

Some officials would be punished for Kuje prison attack - Aregbesola

Aregbesola claimed that the report identified officials whose actions and inactions led to the attack on the government facility, adding that “those who have sacked their responsibility will have to face the consequences of their action,” he said.

We made moves to stop Kuje prison attack - interior minister

He added that security agencies made enough efforts to halt the attack on the prison, but the fault problem was the will of security operatives not to carry out instructions.

800 inmates escape during Kuje prison attack

Earlier this month, over 800 inmates escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja. Some of them have been arrested, while many, including 60 terrorist suspects, are still missing.

ISWAP terrorist group claimed to be responsible for the attack. They used explosives and guns during the operation.

