Some gunmen have reportedly abducted passengers of an 18-seater bus at the Ochonyi-Omoko village along the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi state.

Daily Trust reports that the passengers were abducted at about 8.03 pm on Wednesday, July 20, while travelling on the said road.

A passenger who escaped the ordeal said that the gunmen who hid in the bush had opened fire on the bus deflating its back tyres during the attack.

Simply identifying himself as Benjamin Isaac, the passenger said he managed to escape from the scene of the incident with some other people into the bush.

His words:

“They opened fire on back tyres which forced the driver to lose control. When the driver veered off the road, the gunmen came out of hiding and ordered all the passengers to come out. They led us into the bush at gunpoint."

Speaking further, Isaac said he was travelling to Okepella in Edo state and had boarded a bus by the roadside in Zuba.

Confirming the incident, a member who spoke on anonymity said he was performing ablution for his prayers when he heard gunshots in the area.

Tribune reports that the local security operative said he immediately reached out to his colleagues who were in the location and they headed out to where the gunshots were coming from.

He said:

“It was immediately after my prayers I reached out to my colleagues and mobilised to the scene, where we discovered a bus abandoned by the roadside without passengers inside."

While noting that his team discovered that some passengers of the bus were abducted, the vigilante member said he and his colleagues are still combing the forest to trace the gunmen and rescue the victims.

