Terrorists on Thursday morning invaded some communities after Kamapani Waya in Kontagora local government area of Niger State.

The Nation reported that its correspondent, who was on the way to Kontagora from Minna in a public transport, had to turn back after leaving Kampani Waya.

The driver was informed of the bandit activities by some vehicles who were warned by the villagers.

They had to return to Kampani Waya to stay there for about 40 minutes.

The villagers were reportedly seen on alert while some were urging the women and children to go and hide. Some cows were being taken away for hiding.

Every vehicle coming from Minna had to stop to avoid getting into the crossfire.

Military troops have, however, been mobilised to the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was gathered that some of the military troops were sighted some distance after the Kamapani Waya as they directed motorists.

Some soldiers have also reportedly entered the communities to engage the terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng