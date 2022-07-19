VP Osinbajo's doctors say he is making good and steady progress at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja

Osinbajo on Saturday, July 16 had a successful surgery on his thigh bone at the Lagos-based hospital

The doctors at the medical facility say the vice-president was making the sort of progress that was expected

Arise TV - Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who had a successful surgery on his thigh bone over the weekend is making good and steady progress, according to doctors in charge of his care at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, gave the update in an interview monitored on Arise News channel on Tuesday, July 19.

Nigerians have been commending the vice president for undergoing the surgery in Lagos. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He said:

“He is model patient. We have been able to observe in very close quarters, the very essence of the man. He is very compliant, listens to advise and as such he is able make the sort of progress that we expect. He is undergoing physiotherapy as part of his rehabilitation process.

“The multidisciplinary team that has been involved with his care have been very pleased with the progress that he is making.”

Corroborating the point made about the VP's recovery, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi said:

“I can confirm to you that he making steady progress, yesterday in my presence he walked.

“He is walking already, taking a few steps. You can imagine after a major surgery in his right femur bone, that is very encouraging as he continues to recover.”

Responding to a question about affordability of Duchess International Hospital and quality of service, Dr Shitta-Bey noted that services at the facility are not expensive and not out of the reach of many Nigerians.

Commending the VP for the choice of patronizing a local hospital rather than embarking on medical tourism for a service that is available locally, the CEO of the hospital said the affordability of the facility was among the reasons the VP chose to have a medical procedure here in Nigeria.

He added:

“Just speaking in terms of access to affordable world class health care, we are giving a lot of attention to the very highly emotive subject of access and taking deliberate steps to bring down the barriers that prevent people accessing these essential services.

“I think this is largely what informed the vice president’s decision to have his procedure here at the Duchess International Hospital.

“The vice president is a national treasure and it is an honor to have him in our hospital. He receives the same level of safe, healthcare anyone who would come into the hospital will receive, of course, with additional considerations for security because it is a matter of national interest and security.”

Speaking further about taking deliberate steps to check capital flight as a result of medical tourism abroad, Dr Shitta-Bey said:

“It is really important to have a range of services that will keep money and expertise within this country. It is precisely what the Duchess International Hospital represents.

“We need not one Duchess Hospital, this country needs about 50 Duchess Hospitals to improve access, bring down the cost of health care, access to essential services, and having specialist, front to end the services.

“Having 24 hour emergency and critical care, having the right governance arrangement both clinically and administratively based on all the things that contribute to a robust environment.”

