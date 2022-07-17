Editor's note: Oluwafemi Popoola, a political analyst and news aggregator, writes on Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo's recent medical surgery in a Nigerian hospital in Lagos. He can be reached via bromeo2013@gmail.com.

There are many takeaways from Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo's recent medical status vis-à-vis the surgical procedure on his leg in Lagos state Nigeria.

Against the odd norms in the country, one of which is for the highly placed Nigerians, especially the politicians and privileged government officials to fly out of the country for medical tourism in Europe or other foreign lands, Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria decided to stay back home.

VP Osinbajo was attended to by Nigerian-born surgeons in the 100-bed hospital facility in Lagos. Photo credit: @DuchessHospital

He underwent his leg surgery at Duchess International Hospital at Ikeja, in Lagos state. And from the assessment report released by his team of consultant physicians headed by Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey, the medical procedure on Osinbajo was successful.

Shitta-Bey said that:

“The vice president has made an excellent recovery after his leg surgery at the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos state.”

Below are the takeaways:

1. VP Osinbajo is transparent enough with Nigerians by providing updates about his medical status which is alien to many Nigerians. The Nigerian people are not used to a situation where Nigerian leaders provide updates about their health status.

2. VP Osinbajo made us believe it is not a crime or is it political su*icide for a Nigerian politician to honestly admit he is sick. We are humans and not mortal and we are susceptible to sickness.

3. VP Osinbajo patronizes Nigerian hospitals despite many of our politicians with already customized beds in London hospitals. This shows he shares in the pains and successes of our country, of Nigerians.

4. VP Osinbajo's commitment to the development of Nigeria is real, authentic, honest and achievable. He doesn't just believe in Nigeria, he is committed to making it work.

5. VP Osinbajo is indeed a true believer in a New Nigeria Dream.

We wish Professor Osinbajo a quick recovery.

