President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 12, met with some of his classmates again, 69 years after graduation

The president's classmates were at his residence in Daura, Katsina state to pay homage to him

According to the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president's classmates came bearing gifts and they also took memorable photos before leaving

Sixty-nine years after graduation, President Muhammadu Buhari again met with some of his classmates in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

Photos which emerged on various social media platforms suggest that the president's schoolmates visited his hometown where he went to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

This is the second time, President Buhari's classmates would be visiting him officially in Katsina since his assumption of office as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his classmates were filled with laughter and joy as they met in Daura, Katsina state. Photo: Imran Muhammad

Source: Twitter

A statement by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu during the visit made inquiries about each of his classmates' well-being, their health and that of members of their families.

Shehu noted that President Buhari also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who had died between last year when they last met and this year.

According to Shehu, the president expressed joy and happiness throughout the meeting noting that he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

After chatting for some while, discussing issues surrounding their school days and sharing lots of memories, President Buhari appreciated his classmates for their respect and feelings for him which they had retained all the time.

The leader of the class association also appreciated the sacrifices made by Buhari in playing his role as the president of Nigeria.

Before leaving, the president's classmates presented a gift to him and they all joined him in a memorable group photograph.

Source: Legit.ng