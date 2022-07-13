The Oyo state House of Assembly on Wednesday, July 13, lost one of its very promising lawmakers, Ademola Olusegun Popoola

Late Popoola represented Ibadan South-East constituency II on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The lawmaker's death has caused sadness to the people and government of the state, including the governor, Seyi Makinde

Ibadan, Oyo - Ademola Olusegun Popoola, a member of the Oyo state House of Assembly, has been confirmed dead.

Popoola, as reported by Leadership, passed on in the morning of Wednesday, July 12, at the age of 46.

Popoola died in Ibadan on Wdnesday, July 13 (Photo: Pulse Nigria)

Source: UGC

Until his death, the young lawmaker was representing Ibadan South-East constituency II the state Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The newspaper gathred that he died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state capital after battling with a kidney-related illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mourning the lawmaker's death Governor Seyi Makinde, described him as someone who had passion for the state and its development.

Governor Makinde added that late Popoola was a consumate lawmaker who gave his all in service during his lifetime.

His words:

“The news of the death of my brother, Hon. Ademola Popoola, member representing Ibadan South-East II, is shocking and painful.

“Hon. Popoola’s death is a huge loss to the state, the House of Assembly and the PDP, on which platform he was elected into the House.

“He was a consummate lawmaker and an individual who was quite passionate about the development of the state. He gave his best efforts towards ensuring harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature arms of the state.

“As a testimony to his credential as a lawmaker who truly served his people and a loyal party man, he was rewarded with a ticket to seek re-election into the State House of Assembly in the 2023 elections.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Oyo State, I commiserate with the Oyo state House of Assembly, the PDP family and the entire Popoola family on this sad loss.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to his soul and gives everyone the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Bad news for Makinde as Oyo deputy governor defects to APC

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Oyo state, Rauf Olaniyan had announced his defection from the Peoples to the All Progressives Congress.

Olaniyan said the decision came in yielding to yearnings of his supporters who were tired of waiting after remaining afloat in the PDP, for a while.

He said the defection did not affect his relationship with the state governor, Seyi Makinde, saying he remained on the same page with the governor regarding governance.

Source: Legit.ng