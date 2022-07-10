Muslims in Lagos state have been urged to maintain peaceful co-existence with other religious beliefs as they have done in the past

The speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Mudashiru Obasa made this known on Friday, July 8

Obasa said Lagos remains the safest state in the country and the state government will do everything possible to maintain the status quo

The speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has described the state as the safest place in Nigeria amid the growing state of insecurity in the country.

Obasa made this declaration on Friday, July 8 in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Eromosele Ebhomele.

The Lagos state speaker, Mudashiru Obasa promises more laws in the state to maintain adequate security. Photo: Lagos State House of Assembly

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng, Obasa urged the Muslim faithful to spread love in the spirit of the Eid-el Kabir celebration across the federation.

While reflecting on the security status of the state, he said the peace enjoyed by Lagos residents and investors is the result of the passion of those in government to make the state habitable at all times.

He said:

"In relation to the safety of lives and property, Lagos remains a shining light, a good example of a government that works for its people. With all the arms of the government working together, we have achieved great feats in the area of security.

"Your representatives at the House of Assembly have never shied away from the task of making our dear state attractive and better for its residents. We have made laws and passed resolutions that have helped in this regard.”

Obasa promises more laws to maintain security in Lagos

He further made reference to the enactment and incorporation of the Neighborhood Safety Corps and other related agencies created by the Lagos state government as one of the few out of many reasons why Lagos state has maintained a good security track record over the years.

Obasa said:

"The anti-kidnapping and the anti-cultism laws which prescribe serious punishments as well as our review of the criminal justice law of the State are perfect examples of our resolve to always ensure pro-people activities at the House.

"We are encouraged by the feedback we constantly receive from residents of our state and our colleagues in many parts of Africa. We will continue to make Lagos a success."

Thanking the residents of the state for being tolerant of one another irrespective of individual religious beliefs, he urged them not to relent in spreading love.

