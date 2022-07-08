Senator Ali Ndume has condemned the leadership of Nigeria for not taking responsibility for the attack on the Kuje prison facility

Ndume confirmed that the fundamental purpose of the government which is securing citizens' lives and property has been abandoned by the present administration

According to the lawmaker, he feels pained being a senator in the current situation that Nigeria is facing

The chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume has said that Nigeria is in trouble with the level of insecurity which has been compounded by the recent jailbreak by members of Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Medium Custodial Centre, at the Federal Capital Territory.

Ndume while speaking on Channels Television's interview on Thursday, July 7, said the Nigeria leadership has failed in its primary objective to citizens.

Ali Ndume said that the attack on Kuje prison by terrorists shows that Nigeria's leadership system has failed. Photo: Ali Ndume

He noted that the attack on the Kuje prison could not have been a walk in the park for the terrorists if the facility was adequately equipped with weapons and personnel.

Lack of proper response from relevant security agencies

Also alleging that there was a lack of proper response from the relevant security agencies and their operatives over the incident, Ndume said the terrorists could have been apprehended and neutralised.

He added that the performance of the country’s three arms of government has been at such lowest until the current administration.

His words:

“All I’m saying is that we have a problem with the fundamental purpose of government in this country.

"The fundamental purpose of government, as stated in the Constitution is the security and welfare of its citizens.

"And we’re not doing well and that the earlier we realize that we need to get more people to possess more intelligence, more security agencies, personnel, and do better for us, but we’re not doing good in that area."

Ndume takes a swipe at Buhari, military

Ndume also expressed disappointment with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his disposition about killings in the country.

He said such a disposition should be considered as one far below what the office of the preisident office is capable of.

He added:

“Honestly, we are in trouble, we shouldn’t take these things lightly, if we are serious, we should be talking about how to address this matter and what citizens need to do, not to be talking about or allowing people to be just speculative and make it an issue.

“I feel pained to be called a senator and I’m almost like helpless."

