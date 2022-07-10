Kidnappers of Mr Michael Ogiasa, the cousin of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan have released a viral video

In this video, Mr Ogaisa was tired up in a mudded grave filled with water begging for his life

The police have however reacted to the video stating that they will ensure the safe return of the former commissioner

A former cabinet member of Bayelsa state and cousin to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Michael Ogiasa has been seen in a viral video begging for his life while in the den of kidnappers, AIT News reported.

According to the news platform, Ogiase was seen in the video begging for his life and chanting "Do everything possible to release me, is the money more important than my life."

The abductors of Mr Michael Ogiasa are demanding a huge ransom of N100 million for his release. Photo: Leadership

In the video spotted by Legit.ng, ex-President Jonathan's cousin was seen tired up in a drenched grave with his body soaked up in mudded water.

The Sun newspaper said the victim has earlier been kidnapped from his residence in Bayelsa on Thursday, June 2.

It was gathered that the abductors made contact with his family demanding the sum of N100 million for his freedom, a ransom the family is yet to raise.

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspaper reported that Mr Ogaisa was seen half naked inside a drenched grave soaking him with mudded water.

He chanted:

“Is the money more important than my life? You’re seeing me in the grave and the money is there doing nothing, Please do everything to come and release me.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa state police command through its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Butswat said efforts and plans are ongoing to ensure a successful rescue mission to bring him back home alive and unhurt.

Butswat assured Bayelsans and families of the victim that the police will rescue the former commissioner.

