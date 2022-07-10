A video footage has shown the moment thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka

In the footage, the angry citizens were seen swimming in the presidential pool located inside the palace after forcefully gaining entry

The chaotic protests erupted due to severe economic hardships faced by citizens of the country; the president has agreed to resign

A viral footage has shown the interesting moment some angry protesters in Sri Lanka took over the swimming pool inside the palace of their president.

The president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was at about the same time ferried to safety, boarding a naval craft in Colombo which took him away after which he announced his plans to resign on July 13th.

Sri Lankans are protesting over economic hardship. Photo credit: Sajid Nazimi/News Cutter/BBC News.

Why Sri Lankans are protesting

The protest in Sri Lanka was occasioned by severe economic hardships, the BBC reports. The hardships have been described as excruciating and the worse since 1948.

It came to a head after the angry protesters stormed the presidential palace, forcefully gained entrance and set the prime minister's house on fire.

Protesters enjoy inside president's swimming pool

After taking over the palace, some of the angry citizens were seen swimming voraciously in the pool located in the palace.

The Blue Print reports that some of them also gained entrance into the stately bedrooms and played inside as well as made tea for themselves.

The footage of the moment when they swam in the stately pool was shared on Instagram by @bbcnews.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@osowoiam said:

"Just sad how bad leaders in power, never want to leave until forces out. The people don't like quietly step aside, and let the systems continue or be changed in peace."

@srisarcasm commented:

"Thank you all please give more power to Sri Lanka. More power to the people."

