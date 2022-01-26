Jephthah Robert, a cousin of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Robert was reportedly abducted in front of his house in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, on Tuesday, January 25

The police command in the south-south state confirmed the abduction, saying efforts are ongoing to rescue him and arrest the criminals

The Punch reported that Robert was kidnapped at 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 25, in front of his house around Dimrose Road in Yenagoa.

Jephthah Robert, a cousin of former President Jonathan, jas been abducted in Bayelsa state. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the victim is the elder brother of Azibaola Robert, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeetin Engineering Limited.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa state police command, SP Asinim Butswat, has reportedly confirmed the incident.

Butswat was quoted to have said:

“He was picked up at Dimrose Road in Yenagoa. We are intensifying effort to rescue him and arrest the kidnappers.

“We are working on a promising lead.”

Legit.ng notes that the development happened barely 24 hours after the Bayelsa state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, was released by his abductors.

Otokito was on Thursday, January 20, kidnapped by heavily armed men from his residence at Otuokpoti community in Ogbia local government area.

The gunmen invaded the community at about 11 pm and fired several shots to scare people away before whisking Otokito to an unknown destination.

Nigeria's insecurity: Governor Diri speaks on causes

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said Nigeria is going through security issues due to the greed of many politicians who think only of themselves.

The Bayelsa state governor on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, said that the partisan sentiment of most leaders in the management of the country's ample resources is partly responsible for the current crisis in the country.

Governor Diri added that this has resulted in insurgency, kidnapping, political, social, health, and food insecurity. He made these submissions in Yenagoa through the deputy governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

