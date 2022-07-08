The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is on his way back to Nigeria from France.

Tinubu, via his official Twitter handle, Friday evening, shared a tweet, “Heading home,” with link to his Instagram page showing him inside an aircraft.

Tinubu departed Nigeria shortly after he held a closed-door meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on June 27.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Spokesman, Tunde Rahman, in Abuja.

The statement partly read, “He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard-bearer is expected back in the country shortly.”

Earlier today, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts in Ondo and Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi visited Wike, where they had a closed door meeting.

Former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose was also in the meeting which took place at Wike’s private residence.

Source: Legit.ng