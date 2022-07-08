Time to unveil his running mate? Tinubu finally returns from France
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is on his way back to Nigeria from France.
Tinubu, via his official Twitter handle, Friday evening, shared a tweet, “Heading home,” with link to his Instagram page showing him inside an aircraft.
Tinubu departed Nigeria shortly after he held a closed-door meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on June 27.
This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Spokesman, Tunde Rahman, in Abuja.
The statement partly read, “He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard-bearer is expected back in the country shortly.”
Earlier today, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts in Ondo and Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi visited Wike, where they had a closed door meeting.
Former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose was also in the meeting which took place at Wike’s private residence.
