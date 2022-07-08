An emerging reports have confirmed that ISWAP and Boko Haram has issued threats to some military officers after the attempted Kuje prison invasion

It was gathered that these gallant officers spearheaded the operation that led to the apprehension of some of the Boko Haram inmates that escaped from prison

The arrest was made way back 2016 in which the military officers were "involuntarily" retired

Following the infamous attack on the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja by scores of notorious gunmen, a series of arrested Boko Haram members fled the facility.

Emerging reports have confirmed that military officers who captured some of the absconded Boko Haram inmates have begun to receive death threats.

ISWAP has claimed responsibility for the Kuje attack, a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the scene of the incident. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

As reported exclusively by PRNigeria, it was gathered that majority of the Boko Haram inmates that fled the correctional facility were arrested by these military officers in 2016.

The military officers who spearheaded the arrest of some of these terrorists are Col. Danladi Ribbah Hassan, Col. Auwal Suleiman and Lt. Col. Mohammed Abdulfatai.

ISWAP take responsibility for Kuje prison attack

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) laid claim and took responsibility for the attack on the correctional facility in Kuje area council, Abuja.

It was gathered that over 800 inmates including high-profile suspects fled the correctional facility when terrorists launched an attack.

Footage released by the terrorist group saw some unknown gunmen shooting sporadically in other to gain access to the facility.

Meanwhile, the legal representative of the military officers whose life is being threatened by the ISWAP and Boko Haram disclosed that his client had received death messages some hours after the prison break.

He stated that his colleagues were not exempted as they were also sent death threats.

The lawyer said:

“My client’s life and that of his colleagues are in serious danger. We don’t know what the terrorists are planning to do to them. The military and other relevant security agencies must act fast.”

The legal counsel who pleaded anonymity decried that his clients and his colleagues who launched the operation that led to the killing and apprehension of these terrorists were “involuntarily” retired from the force.

As reported by Sahara Reporters who captured PRNigeria’s report, the lawyer expressed surprise as to why his clients and his colleague are yet to be reinstated by the current crop of military heads despite the court issuing a verdict in their favour.

He said:

“It is gratifying to note that the present Service Chiefs do not have an objection to the court ruling. Moreover, they were not behind the travails of my client and his colleagues. But our concern is the Minister of Defence. He has refused to act and do the needful.”

The attorney however stated that he will not rest on his ores until justice is served for his client and his colleague.

President Buhari under pressure as calls for Aregbesola’s dismissal heightens

In another report, there are agitations for President Buhari to sack the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola over the attack on Kuje prison.

Civil society group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) urged the president to open a judicial panel of enquiry over the matter.

It was gathered that Nigeria has witnessed over 15 jailbreaks under the stewardship of Rauf Aregbesola.

