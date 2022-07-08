A new report claims two policemen have been indicted in the attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre, Abuja

The two policemen who had been allegedly arrested were linked to the escaped terrorists following a telephone conversation between one of them

However, the Nigeria police force denied that any of its personnel was arrested in connection with the Kuje prison attack

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Leadership newspaper states that two policemen were allegedly arrested over their possible complicity in the attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday night, July 5.

During the attack, more than 60 high-profile terrorists and hundreds of other hardened criminals were set free.

The Nigeria police force denied that any of its personnel was arrested in connection with the Kuje prison attack.

Leadership cited a "reliable source within the nation’s intelligence and security circles" as stating on Friday, July 8, that the two arrested policemen were linked to the escaped terrorists following a telephone conversation between one of the policemen with escaped terrorists.

The source was quoted as saying:

“Two police operatives have been arrested after their communication with some of the escapees was intercepted.

“Two of the terrorists that escaped called a police investigation officer (IPO) in one of the stations and spoke to him in a compromising manner. They are now being investigated to know their level of complicity.”

According to him, the intercepted conversation between the investigating police officer and the terrorists implicated another policeman who has also be arrested along with the IPO.

Kuje prison attack: No policeman arrested, police spokesman

Contrary to the source's claim, the Nigeria police force denied that any of its personnel was arrested in connection with the Kuje prison attack.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that no policeman was arrested in connection with the attack.

Part of his text message read:

“Not true. We don’t have any policeman arrested in connection with the Kuje attack.”

FG unveils identities of terrorists who fled Kuje prison, releases pictures

Meanwhile, the identities of some of the terrorists who escaped from Kuje Prison during an invasion by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been unveiled.

On Friday, July 8, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) released the names and pictures of some of the escapees.

Among the terrorists whose identities were unveiled were Abdulkareem Musa, Abdulkareem Adamu, Abubakar Abibu and Abubakar Yusuf.

