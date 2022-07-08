From 2020 to date, 12 attacks in total have been recorded on correctional facilities across Nigeria, with 9 being successful and 3 foiled

But the Kuje jailbreak has led to the call for the dismissal of Rauf Aregbesola as the minister of the interior by renowned groups

Meanwhile, the Kuje attack has also affected Nigerian visa candidates as they have been barred from accessing the Turkish e-visa

48 hours after terrorists stormed the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, interior minister Rauf Aregbesola said yesterday that Nigeria’s prisons were not built to withstand external attacks.

According to Aregbesola, the nation’s custodial centres were designed to prevent and foil internal disturbances and riots, The Nation reports.

Aregbesola in reaction to the Kuje jailbreak, said prisons are not designed to resist external attack. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola made this disclosure for the first time after the attack at the launch of the Enhanced e-Passport for Nigerians in Washington DC, United States.

He is billed to attend a Security Council meeting scheduled for today with President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The minister said:

“Our system was primed to prevent and foil internal disturbances and riots, not external attacks/invasion since the facilities were usually built around police and military formations.”

Aregbesola, however, ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to urgently work with other security agencies in a bid to avert similar occurrences in the future.

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje attack, releases video of its men in action

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

Legit.ng had reported how terrorists broke into the prison and released over 800 inmates, including high-profile suspects.

In footage on Wednesday night, July 6, the terrorist sect showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

Kuje Prison attack: Big trouble as defence minister says all Boko Haram inmates have escaped

Boko Haram suspects detained in Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have all escaped, according to Bashir Magashi, minister of defence.

The minister who blamed the attack on insurgents made this disturbing revelation on Wednesday, July 6, during a media briefing at the Abuja facility.

Magashi said:

“What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released.

Source: Legit.ng