President Muhammadu Buhari is currently under pressure to make a decision on whether to sack his minister of interior or not

However, calls from civil society groups and individuals calling for the minister's sack have heightened over the past few hours

It was gathered that President Buhari's administration has witnessed 15 jailbreaks with over 3000 inmates who are now at large

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to fire the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, following the infamous jailbreak that transpired at the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja on Tuesday, July 5.

As reported by Punch newspaper the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) made this call on Thursday, July 7, via a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko.

The civil society group, HURIWA said there have been 15 jailbreaks under the stewardship of Rauf Aregbesola. Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the group reflected on the incessant jailbreak in the country stating that Nigeria has witnessed over 15 jailbreaks with over 3,000 inmates now at large under the stewardship of Aregbesola.

Legit.ng gathered that the group wants President Buhari to act fast and ensure the ouster of the former Osun state governor as well setting up a judicial panel of enquiry on all the cases of prison attacks in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The group said:

“The spate of jailbreaks under President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is alarming and condemnable. Even under then-President Goodluck Jonathan, who had no military experience or background, jailbreaks weren’t as rampant as what Nigerians see these days.

“The frequent and recurring jailbreaks show the inefficiency of all those President Buhari appointed into office and his unwillingness to sack them show also that the President tacitly want the situation to continue to fester.

“HURIWA demands the sacking of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and his Defence counterpart, Bashir Magashi; for perpetual incompetence. We also call for a broad-based judicial panel of inquiry on prison breaks in Nigeria to be constituted.”

UN ambassador calls for Aregbesola's sack

Similarly, United Nations SDG ambassador, Hussaini Coomassie has also called for the dismissal of Aregbesola, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

According to Coomassie, the controller-general of the Nigerian correctional service (NCS) should also be fired with immediate effect.

He described the Kuje jailbreak as an unfortunate event caused by the complacency of the Nigerian correctional service.

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje attack, releases video

In another related report, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the jailbreak in Kuje.

This was moments after the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja was attacked with explosives by unknown gunmen.

President Muhammadu Buhari who visited the scene of the incident blamed the security intelligence for the jailbreak.

"All Boko Haram inmates have escaped", says defence minister

Meanwhile, emerging reports have confirmed that the Boko Haram suspects inside the correctional facility in Kuje have escaped.

This was made known by the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi.

He said:

“What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released."

Source: Legit.ng